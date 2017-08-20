Neither HCI nor the U. can wait any longer. This Memorandum of Understanding must be a top priority. Despite past missteps, Pershing needs to step forward with urgency and good faith, not relegate this duty to lawyers and consultants. For the sake of both parties and the state as a whole, this process must not be derailed by hurt feelings, past motives or even a thinly sourced and error-ridden story published in the Deseret News.