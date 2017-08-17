OK. Celebration’s over. Now Chief Rivera becomes Sheriff Rivera, and, as the last person to hold the job will tell her, there won’t be time to bask in any glows. Winder, who had been sheriff for more than a decade, left in the middle of his term. By his own admission, he couldn’t get out fast enough after getting a gut-full of the political infighting and the unwillingness to fund enough jail beds. “The idea of taking a large stone and rolling it perpetually uphill, after a while, it will wear on you,” Winder said as he was taking the Moab Police Chief job.