In the last 20 years, especially, Congress has been slow to act and slow to respond. When compared to the leviathan executive power, such impotence is disastrous to the function of divided government. Instead of focusing on legislating, individual senators and representatives are focused on keeping their jobs. And to keep their jobs, they need to raise money, curry favor and promote special interests. They take years to qualify for coveted committee leadership positions, and once those positions of power are secured, they are hard to give up.