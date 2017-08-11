The largest such fine known to have been levied for the coming year against a Utah hospital — St. Mark’s Hospital in Salt Lake City — is 2.81 percent of its Medicare payments. That’s up from 1.13 percent in the current year, according to data from researchers at the nonprofit Kaiser Health News. Another local example is the University of Utah Hospitals and Clinics, which will be penalized with a cut in payments of 0.16 percent, compared to 0.42 percent this year.