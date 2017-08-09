A Utah representative wants to shed light on the anonymity of one of Utah’s early mothers: Martha Hughes Cannon. Cannon walked across the plains to Salt Lake City as a young girl, attended college at the University of Deseret, known today as the University of Utah, received a medical degree from the University of Michigan, and was a well-known national suffragist. She was the fourth wife of Angus M. Cannon, who she beat in 1896 to become the first woman in the United States to be elected as a state senator.