The Salt Lake Tribune recently published a commentary advocating for the demolition of Skyline High. This letter questions that article’s claims.

The commentary argues that Skyline must be demolished because the school is in poor condition, presents safety concerns and does not accommodate 21st century technology. All of these problems are easily resolvable through a renovation of the building.

The article asserts that a renovation would cost more than a complete rebuild. This is not an established fact and there are numerous examples that demonstrate renovations cost less than complete rebuilds. The building is a significant piece of architecture and its contribution to the architectural history of our State should not be ignored. A sensitively designed and comprehensive upgrade to Skyline would provide the required amenities for our students today and well into the future.

Skyline requires renovation because of Granite District’s decades-old tradition of neglecting their buildings. Granite District asks for taxpayer money to construct new buildings with little intention of maintaining and regularly updating them. The district then uses the buildings’ decay to argue for new construction. Until Granite pursues money to maintain their schools as aggressively as they pursue money to rebuild, this cycle of decay and reconstruction will continue.



The op-ed published last week echoes many of Granite Districts’ arguments which imply that quality education requires shiny new buildings. The best education, in fact, occurs when well-trained teachers encounter students eager to learn. Skyline has long been a place where expert teachers and eager students have gathered. We must also remember the most sustainable and responsible architecture involves the renovation of existing structures whenever possible. A new school is not necessary to perpetuate Skyline’s tradition of educational excellence.

We ask others to join us in supporting Skyline’s rehabilitation.