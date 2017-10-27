Speaking of untruths, Donald Trump got his start in politics by peddling a false rumor about President Obama’s birthplace — for seemingly no other reason than to attack him personally. Since taking office, President Trump has cancelled the TPP, withdrawn from the Paris Climate Accord and threatened the Iran nuclear deal. He recently accelerated his crusade against the Affordable Care Act through his executive order and his refusal to pay insurance subsidies. He’s done these things, more often than not, against the advice of his Cabinet and staff, for seemingly no other reason than to destroy Obama’s legacy. The Trump agenda is based on a grudge.