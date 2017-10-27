Now the GOP is engaged in a great civil war -- or at least that’s the narrative Republican optimists would have us believe. So far, I’ve seen nothing more than a few skirmishes. After all that Trump has said and done, just three GOP senators have had the guts to take him on: Bob Corker (Tenn.) and Jeff Flake (Ariz.), who are retiring, and John McCain (Ariz.), who is seriously ill. When the other 49 come out from their hidey-holes, I’ll believe there’s a war.