Recently, however, Gillespie has been stressing economic issues while Northam has been saturating liberal Northern Virginia with ads featuring women who are cross because Gillespie is pro-life. Never mind that governors have been almost irrelevant to abortion policy since courts took control of it two generations ago. Perhaps Northam’s ads are intended to enkindle progressives, but that should be done by the president’s daily reminders of his existence. If Gillespie enlists Trump to campaign for him, he will thereby embrace a political style that entails a political substance (e.g., harping on MS-13) suited to it. If he does not, Trump’s supporters will notice and accuse him of having standards, yet another swampish vice -- the stigmata of elitism.