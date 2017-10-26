Flake’s address on the floor of the Senate coincided with the release of an important new study by the Pew Research Center that helped explain Trump’s self-confidence. The report analyzed the United States’ political landscape and offered an updated typology of the key partisan and ideological groups in the American electorate. The model for the typology was first created in 1987 by the late Andrew Kohut, one of his generation’s wisest students of public opinion, and Pew has regularly revised it to correspond with new political circumstances.