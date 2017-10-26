Of course, I’d like nothing better than to be able to stand with Jeff Flake, R-Ariz.; and Bob Corker, R-Liddle, Tenn.; and John McCain, R-Captured, Ariz., and even former president George W. Bush, R-If George W. Bush Has Correctly Concluded That He Looks Good by Comparison, Then ... God Help Us) to say that reelection is not worth sacrificing our fundamental American values. But then I would be guaranteed a primary challenge from whatever ghoul Stephen Bannon has been nursing beneath his leathery wings, and we can’t risk that.