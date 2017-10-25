The tragedy, of course, is that Flake is retiring just when he musters the courage to stand up for truth. We need valiant Republicans willing to speak out against the president. And no, I’m not talking about never-Trumpers, myself included, who have been against Trump from the beginning. We need those who were willing to give him a chance, to grant a wide berth in hopes of policy advancement, who now realize that Congress needs to reclaim the narrative from distracting, daily violations of common decency, to reach across the aisle and to get something done.