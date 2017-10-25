I really hope the woman who was apparently attacked by a moose up by Jeremy Ranch is OK.

Injured woman found on Utah trail was likely attacked by a moose, officials sayMariah Noble | The Salt Lake Tribune

A moose was the likely culprit after hikers found an injured woman on a Summit County trail over the weekend, a Division of Wildlife Resources official said Wednesday. ... Though some animals might be deterred when someone tries to fight back, moose are not... Fighting back would likely make a moose more aggressive.

If she isn’t OK, this is in poor taste.

If she is OK, I hope she gets a laugh out of this. (Read it very carefully.) Oh, and the Utah DWR would like to talk to her, wherever she is.

Comments