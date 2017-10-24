And that was two days before the presidential election, which rewarded the bully in chief with the most powerful job on the planet. That was before the president spent his first nine months demonstrating less self-control and worse manners than those seventh- and eighth-graders are expected to demonstrate. No wonder we have a bullying problem. Parents elected someone who reveled in his own bullying, and many of them still cheer him on. He is “telling it like it is,” they insist.