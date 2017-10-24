This Corker dust-up, and the ongoing battles over the Russia probes, together showcase this problem well. Trump’s sneering dismissal of Russian undermining of our democracy in the face of the intelligence community’s uniform conclusion otherwise reflects both his staggering bad faith and poses a genuine threat to the country, making this one of the most glaring example of his unfitness to serve we’re currently seeing. Trump continues to cast the Russia probes as being only about him, when they are also about determining what happened in 2016, regardless of whether it implicates him, and about what can be done to prevent it from happening again. Our intel services have repeatedly predicted it will happen again.