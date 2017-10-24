This conversation was interrupted by an old man who overheard the reference to Hiroshima and was curious what was said. He had a strong accent. I asked if he was German. He was. His name was Peter, he was 92, and he had grown up in Berlin during World War II, the son of a Jewish father and a Lutheran mother, and saw up close the destruction of the city under Allied bombing, the arrival of the Russian cavalry. He’d been in forced labor but not at a death camp. When he told us how he felt when his mother sewed the gold star on his coat identifying him as a Jew, his voice halted, he trembled, on the verge of tears.