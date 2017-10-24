President Trump, you will recall, promised during the campaign to scale back military deployments overseas. Of course, he promised a lot of things he cannot or will not deliver on. But he has a duty to let Americans know to what ends U.S. military force is being used around the world -- and where our troops are being sent into harm’s way. The weeklong focus on Trump’s phone call with the widow of one of the soldiers slain in Niger obscures the central question: Why were they there in the first place?