It’s hard to remember back then, the first year of Donald Trump’s presidency, when we in the fake news media were the enemies of the American people. I’m embarrassed to say it, but I was one of those who criticized President Trump. It was a tremendous disservice to the American people. I was one of the most dishonest people on Earth. I really did not like America, and 46 percent of people knew my colleagues and I fabricated stories about the president. It was frankly disgusting the way I was able to write whatever I wanted to write, and people needed to look into it.