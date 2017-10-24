Six years ago, my sister was working in a medical office doing reception-type work, when she was counseled and then summarily let go. Imagine a medical office not recognizing that she was struggling with details and not able to properly key in information? In the position she was in that was necessary for the job. Why did they not say, “We’d like you to take some paid time off and get checked out as this issue is so uncharacteristic of you.” Instead, they let her go and she suffered a double assault to her esteem. Do we lack all compassion in our culture?