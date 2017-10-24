I wanted to apologize for my delay in fulfilling the promise I made to you in June to help you and your family during this difficult period following the loss of your son, Sgt. Dillon Baldridge. This is not an excuse, but I am still settling into the routines of my new job, as is my chief of staff, Gen. John F. Kelly. As a result, I have sometimes been less than diligent in following through on my personal commitments, especially as I navigate a new schedule and a new home. Enclosed, please find a check for $25,000 in the hopes that this will aid you in this time of grief. I know nothing can replace Dillon, but you and your family remain in my thoughts and in Melania’s.