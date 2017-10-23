When you combine the reach and capabilities of organizations like these in Utah and across the United States with our government led foreign assistance programs, the United States is second to none in its ability to influence and shape the world of today and tomorrow. However, we must be smart in how we engage internationally, and apply newer models of foreign assistance that reward effectiveness and results, that promote innovation, and that recognize the indispensable role of economic growth as the engine that lifts populations and countries out of poverty. As our new USAID Administrator Mark Green often says, U.S. development assistance is a “hand up, not a handout.” We must empower leaders like Administrator Green by giving them the authority and flexibility they need to reform and improve our foreign assistance programs so that they achieve maximum impact.