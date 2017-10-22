Instead we have had seven years of Republican bumper sticker rhetoric promising to repeal and replace Obamacare. During that entire time and including today, the Republicans have been unable to develop a politically viable alternative. Instead the Republicans in the House passed legislation that would have repealed parts of the ACA but the Senate, in its wisdom, decided to craft their own alternative. The Congressional Budget Office determined that the Senate bill would have denied health care insurance to more than 20 million people. It failed only because three Republican senators including John McCain, while struggling with brain cancer, voted nay.