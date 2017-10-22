For example, antipsychotics are a well-established treatment for treatment resistant depression. One of the major side effects of older, cheaper antipsychotics is weight gain. Patients who are already obese or have diabetes should avoid this side effect if possible. Some of the newer antipsychotics are much less likely to cause weight gain, but, because of step therapy, we usually required to try the older antipsychotics first, to “prove” that they need the newer antipsychotics. Often, this means two medication trials and the patient will gain weight with each, which exacerbates their diabetes or obesity. By the time they can try the newer ones, significant harm has been done.