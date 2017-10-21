Anyone en route to the Hollywood dream has encountered unreasonable dues they are expected to pay, ranging from moguls suddenly in bathrobes, to unwarranted screaming fits to unreasonable free labor. For the most part, this abuse in myriad forms is tolerated by the victim, out of fear in or in the name of ambition; justified by the perp, in the name of tradition; and overlooked by the bystander, in the name of dodging the bullet. For women, the problem is so systemic, it almost feels like a revelation that there could be a higher standard.