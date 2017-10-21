The district does not believe they need to justify that demolition and replacement is the only option for serving their students and teachers. Granite District also believes they do not need to define what a twenty-first century learning environment is, nor point to any specific school in Utah or across the nation that embodies the characteristics they wish the new Skyline to possess. When asked for greater detail as to the condition of the Skyline campus, the district claimed that the data in the Facilities Condition Index (FCI) is proprietary and not accessible to the public.