“And so, at the outset of the war, Rumsfeld followed an age-old formula, familiar to so many generals and politicians wishing to avoid a specific course of action. He didn‘t want to get bogged down in securing and stabilizing Iraq after Baghdad has fallen — so he didn’t make any plans to do so, and he didn’t approve any proposals for such plans from his top officers. He didn’t plan for the postwar because he didn’t want a post war. It wasn’t an oversight; it was deliberate.”