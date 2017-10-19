In a critical sign of support, Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Chuck Todd Tuesday afternoon, “I’m very pleased that Lamar Alexander and Patty Murray continue to work so hard to try to stabilize the insurance markets, to lower premiums, and to provide some stability, which is really needed. This bill may not be perfect. I would have liked to have seen a specific authorization and some seed money for reinsurance pools, which would further help to lower premiums. But this is a good package, and I hope it will be passed very quickly so it can have an impact on rates this year.” She’ll need to bring a number of Republicans with her and prevail upon the majority leader to put it to a vote.