As men, our job is to recognize that this kind of abuse is everywhere. To support those who encounter it, and shut down those who perpetuate it. When men react with indifference or scorn or feel personally attacked in the face of this awareness, I understand that. We must examine why we feel that way. We cannot simply assume that it’ll go away, or that we’re misunderstood, that we’re not part of the problem. The issue of unwanted sexual attention is everywhere.