I wrote last week about the importance of women in leadership roles and one reader noted my exclusion of church roles. It was a valid point. Women today are often supported in their efforts to equalize the workplace or other opportunities for leadership. But push a religious congregation to equalize roles and you’ve lost much of that support. Because, well, that’s just too far. We can expect to have more women in executive positions and see company profits rise, and we can argue that more women in government results in better governing, but ask for a woman bishop in Utah and you have crossed a line wherein the smear of feminism will never be wiped clean. Sure, maybe we will switch the Sunday service order of speakers and allow a woman to speak last, or pray last, or pray at all. But don’t push it.