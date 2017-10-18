It is simply inexplicable that any federal-court vacancies could be left unfilled by a year from Trump’s inauguration. But that’s where we are headed, and proponents of the Bannon-fueled rejectionism of GOP incumbents will rightly listen to no explanation for this feebleness. Because there isn’t any. If Senate Republicans don’t want the majority, they are doing everything exactly right. If they do like their positions of authority, then burn the blue slips and stay in session until every judicial nominee has a hearing and a vote. This isn’t complicated. Only the Beltway’s barons can make it so, and they will learn a very tough lesson in 13 months if they insist on business their way, and not the way of the framers.