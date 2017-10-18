** FILE ** This picture provided by Universal Studios Home Entertainment shows actors Gregory Peck, foreground left, and Brock Peters, foreground right, in a scene from the 1962 film "To Kill a Mockingbird." Robert Mulligan, who directed the classic film, with its sensitive look at a child's world shaken by the racism of a Southern town, has died at 83. Mulligan died early Saturday, Dec. 20, 2008 at his home in Lyme, Connecticut, after a battle with heart disease, his wife, Sandy, said Monday, Dec. . Mulligan was nominated for an Oscar for "Mockingbird," the adaptation of Harper Lee's best-selling, Pulitzer Prize-winning novel. (AP Photo/Universal Studios Home Entertainment)