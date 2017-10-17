However, there is plenty already known, facts beyond the confines of that investigation, that are powerful evidence the president is incapable of or unwilling to uphold his oath of office. We don’t need to know if he also conspired with Russia or also instructed aides to create a phony cover story for his firing of James Comey. Sure, those matters might lead to additional articles of impeachment. But honestly, if Trump’s contempt for an independent Justice Department, attacks on the First Amendment and all the other public actions he has taken don’t in and of themselves satisfy an honorable member of the House that he should be impeached, then we might as well give up on the notion a president can ever be impeached for violating his oath of office except for violation of the criminal code.