But the highest praise of all came for his Cabinet -- or, rather, his own acumen in choosing this truly exceptional group of people seated at the table around him. “There are those that are saying it’s one of the finest group of people ever assembled as a candidate -- as a Cabinet,” he said. (Trump’s candidate-Cabinet mix-up followed his Friday mishap when he praised parents who sacrifice for the “furniture,” rather than future, of their children.) “This is a tremendous amount of talent,” Trump continued. “We have just gotten really, really, great people. I’m very proud of them.”