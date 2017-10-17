Tier 3 is the second part of the clean car plan. Designed to work hand-in-glove with the improved mileage standards, Tier 3 consists of clean fuel requirements and pollution control device upgrades that would directly reduce pollution even further. In fact Tier 3 gasoline alone would be largely a wasted gesture for vehicles not engineered to meet the proposed new pollution technology. These two parts of the plan would reduce pollution emitted by new vehicles by 70 percent to 80 percent. This could be an air quality game changer on the Wasatch Front. Moreover, it would cost us nothing.