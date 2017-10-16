No claim about Republican health-care plans this year was repeated more frequently than that they would “take away” health insurance from 15 million or more people. That contention was a distortion: It relied on reports from the Congressional Budget Office but misrepresented them. The CBO projected that most of those millions of people would leave the insurance rolls because they would no longer be fined for leaving. They would not be kicked off. Yet reporters routinely stated that the Republican plans would strip insurance from all those millions and ignored or played down the huge role voluntary decisions would play.