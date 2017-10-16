So shame on the rest of us if we sit back and allow his influence in our state. I contend there is a remnant of Utahns, regardless of class or politics, able to act as ballast in our ship of state. They are the adults in the room, the leaven in our society. If we are the “establishment,” it is only because Bannon’s extremism cornered us. This remnant is uncomfortable and feels out of step with where this country is headed and we are not about to let Utah sink to the unseemly depths of Bannonism.