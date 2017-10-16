Many aspects of Franklin Roosevelt’s program were first advanced during the administrations of Calvin Coolidge and Herbert Hoover. They reached fruition when the political atmosphere changed. In his book on the great progressive Fiorello La Guardia’s time in Congress during the Roaring ’20s and early ‘30s, the historian Howard Zinn noted that “the impressive legislative structure of the famed first hundred days of the New Deal owed much to the foundation dug earlier” by La Guardia and his like-minded colleagues battling in the wilderness of a stand-pat era.