According to Utah’s leading business community, decreased investment in education cannot continue if we wish to sustain the nation’s best economy. The state’s top job creators, from Scott Anderson of Zions Bank, Gail Miller of the Larry H. Miller Group of Companies and Ron Jibson, most recently with Questar, are leading the Our Schools Now ballot initiative driven by their frustration in Utah’s lack of adequate resources for teacher and student success. They are supported in this endeavor by the Salt Lake Chamber and the Economic Development Corporation of Utah.