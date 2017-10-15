There may be problems with student-SRO interactions beyond what is seen in the media, but the only way to know is to require regular reporting from the school and law enforcement agency that employs the SRO. Transparency could be achieved with a mandatory annual data report that accounts for every search and seizure on campus, every arrest/detainment of a student and any use of force involving an SRO. Once the data is made available — with personal student information excluded — it can be used to analyze and correct problems in how law enforcement officers are being used in the school system.