This is going to feel awful as it’s happening. Hearing the details of what Weinstein is alleged to have done and listening to the recording of his conversation with Ambra Battilana Gutierrez after she accused him of groping her has been utterly sickening. I understand why you might want to turn away, to focus instead on the litany of other disasters that plague us right now, which while terrifying at least have the advantage of being less viscerally disgusting than the Weinstein scandal. The idea that many areas of American life might be infected with this sort of rot is so horrifying that it’s almost too difficult to acknowledge directly.