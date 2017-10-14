Democrats in the 3rd District have a clear choice. If you choose to support John Curtis, understand that you are choosing to support a man who is against the rights of immigrants, against the rights of women and has promised to support Trump’s agenda. Understand that you are supporting this man over a woman who has promised to protect the rights of immigrants, of women and the LGBT community. If you choose to support John Curtis despite these facts, check yourselves, because the message you are sending by doing so is that you do not care about women’s rights, the rights of immigrants, or the rights of the LGBT community. You are saying that you are not a progressive, a liberal, a friend, or an ally. That is the message from you.