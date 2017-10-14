Such behavior seems uncharitable, if not downright hypocritical. But maybe I am using the wrong standard. The Bible is, after all, foreign law; none of it was written in America. It would, therefore, be in order for President Trump to revise biblical law by executive order — much as he used one this last week to dismantle Obamacare without an act of Congress. He could place a copy of the order, etched in a 2 1/2-ton stone monument, in the White House Entrance Hall.