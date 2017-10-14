The phenomenon in which students are funnelled out of the public school system and into the justice system is known as the school-to-prison pipeline. In Utah, it produces clear racial discrepancies in our educational and justice systems. In 2016, according to the Utah State Board of Education, the graduation rate for white students was 87 percent, as compared to 69 percent for students with disabilities, and 70-74 percent for American Indian, Latino, and African American students. According to a 2017 report by various community stakeholders, titled “Racial Disparities in Utah’s Juvenile Justice System,” at the first intake stage of the juvenile justice system, Latino youth are overrepresented by 36 percent, and Black youth are overrepresented by 200 percent, though youth of color and white youth are accused of the same level of offenses.