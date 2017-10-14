Romney’s job has always been to fix things which are broke. He did so at the great 2002 Winter Olympics, he did so at Bain Capital and he did so as governor of Massachusetts. And he is a good luck guy: Surrounding his governorship of Massachusetts the New England Patriots rose out of nowhere to begin winning everything there was to win. And the Red Sox even began to win, taking their first World Series since 1918 and lifting The Curse from us here in New England.