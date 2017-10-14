Unfortunately, this could soon be a reality for thousands of low-income Utah families. Federal funding for the Children’s Health Insurance Program, or CHIP, has expired. If Congress doesn’t act soon to renew CHIP funding, Utah’s CHIP program will be forced to make painful choices. These could include shutting down the program until funding is restored and sending closure notices to thousands of Utah families as early as November. This problem is not unique to Utah. States across the country will also be running out of funding and left with the same hard decisions.