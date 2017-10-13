En Marche! is just one example of the changes in political party systems around the globe. In Italy, many voters frustrated with the left-right ideological divide formed the Five Star Movement. This new party describes itself as populist and anti-establishment and therefore neither left-wing nor right-wing. It favors environmental sustainability, as well as more popular involvement in governance. In its first election in 2013, the Five Star Movement became Italy’s third largest political party and won 25 percent of the vote. Similarly, in Finland, the Finns party, a centrist party around since 1995, became suddenly popular as voters began rejecting politics as usual in Finland. In the last elections, the party won 17 percent of the vote.