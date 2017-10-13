Finally, take action! If you can’t figure out where to start, just pick a path and head down it. You may discover something new to love or find that what you thought looked great just isn’t for you. Once, (OK, more than once) I successfully pursued a path I thought was a great fit for me. It was not. In fact, it made me want to poke my eyes out with plastic spoons. But did I learn something? You bet! And I never have to wonder “what if” with those paths again. I’m also going to share a little secret — if you wait for the “perfect time” to start pursuing that which you feel called to do, you will never begin. You will never have enough free time, enough disposable income or be completely free of fear. I feel fear all the time. I just do it anyway.