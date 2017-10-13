The people retain the right to keep and bear arms because a well-regulated militia is necessary to ensure our security and freedom. Restated this way, the focus becomes clear: the Second Amendment was intended to ensure the existence of a citizen militia. If the primary focus were gun ownership, for any of the multitude of reasons we hear today, one of two variations might have been adopted: 1) those reasons would have been included in the opening clause; 2) the militia clause would have been excluded. Including the militia clause, and only the militia clause, limits and defines the purpose of the amendment very specifically.