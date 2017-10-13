A previous environmental impact statement for the PR Spring area says the area is of low scenic value. However, visit the area and one will find sweeping views of the Upper Colorado River Basin occupied by abundant wildlife. The low scenic value only comes from the destruction SITLA and the BLM is permitting. When we drove south from Vernal across the Uinta Basin, the sun rose and revealing pronghorn, turkeys, vultures, and horses among the sage, juniper, and pinon pine. The further we drove on Seep Ridge Road, the more pump jacks and fracking rigs took over the landscape. Pipelines strung across the surface of the land. We knew we reached PR Spring when the paved road ended and black piles of stripped earth rose in front of our eyes.