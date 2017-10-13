As of the very last minutes of the 2016 legislative session, the election of seven of the 15 current state school board members will depend on the candidates’ loyalty to a single political platform. The 2018 state school board election will be partisan, subject to the outcome of this lawsuit. State school board candidates in 2018 will have to choose a political party and pander to the convention process or gather an outrageous number of signatures in very large districts to become candidates to address public school problems. And those who gather signatures will compete against two candidates backed by the influence and money of political parties.